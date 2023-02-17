“In Sanremo I met the cast of Mare Fuori by plane. But even less. They think they are saving lives, but they pull it off in one way… ”: Giulia Salemi tells about her during the radio program on R101 his experience with the actors of the famous Rai series, also present on the stage of the Ariston during one of the evenings of the Festival.

During the week in Sanremo, the Big Brother social influencer and commentator had the opportunity to meet the cast, who would have shown presumption towards him: “You can get away with a 40-year career, not with a series behind you . Except the girls, they were nice.”

Statements that have not gone unnoticed by fans of the series, who have accused her of telling lies.

Shortly after came the reply from Giacomo Giorgio – who plays Ciro Ricci in the series: “What can’t you do for a little hype…”. In short, however, his response, which arrived via Instagram history, was removed to prevent a feud from being unleashed between the respective followers.

In short, a background involving both also emerged: an old photo that portrays them during a kiss that Salemi gives Giorgio on the cheek. They have known each other for some time, it is not clear whether they have been in a relationship or simply in friendship.