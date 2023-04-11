Gossip is raging on social networks about the possibility that Giulia Salemi is pregnant: the woman, who took care of the social part of Big Brother Vip 7, is at the moment in Los Angeles, and from there she posted a photo on her Instagram profile which aroused several questions in his followers. She portrays her wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Future Milf”, an acronym that indicates mothers still considered aesthetically attractive, and many in her comments have wondered how much of this is true.

At the moment, however, the influencer has not yet commented on the gossip regarding her alleged pregnancy. In an episode of Big Brother Vip, she had admitted that she was ready to become a mother. At a specific question from Alfonso Signorini, Salemi admitted that she intended to start a family with Pierpaolo Pretelli: “We’d like to, maybe in a few months”.

From a professional point of view, however, some statements arrived a few days ago on why last December, during the absence of Sonia Bruganelli, he did not accept to fill the role of commentator on Big Brother Vip 7: “At Christmas I didn’t feel ready, now I’ll think about it. The role of the “enough with the tablet” is totally mine because it allows me to bring out my scratchy side through the jokes I read via Twitter. I don’t like being an asshole, I am when needed. For everyone I am the understanding friend, it is the others who are prickly with me. But I know how to read situations and I know how to defend myself if someone comes against me, like in real life”.