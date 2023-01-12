It was 4pm on Wednesday 11 January. Giulia Ramelli, a 34-year-old Venetian ski instructor, was dedicating himself to one of his passions, skiing, together with his friend Piero Paccagnella, 50, also from Venice. They were between Ra Gusela and the Nuvolau refuge in Cortina, when a snow mass with a front of a hundred meters and a height of about fifty detached: Paccagnella remained partially out of the snow and was able to call for help, but Ramelli it has disappeared from man’s sight.

Rescuers found her in serious condition under two meters of snow and the young woman died in the night in hospital: hospitalized at Ca’ Foncello in Treviso, the injuries sustained were too serious and there was nothing they could do for Giulia.



Cortina, overwhelmed by an avalanche: 34-year-old ski instructor died January 12, 2023

For both, the mountain and the fresh snow were daily bread. Ramelli, an Economics graduate from the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, had been skiing all her life: her name appears in the rankings of the Italian Federation, between slalom and giant slalom, especially at Passo San Pellegrino and Falcade, but also on the slopes of Bormio .

In 2007, the last ski competition and the decision to turn that passion into a profession: from an athlete she had become a teacher. Two years later, in 2009, she became a second-level federal coach, qualified as “STF II ° coach, teaching in English”, as reported by her profile on the Cortina ski school website. Next to Giulia’s file, a photo of her: arms folded, smiling at the camera, like someone who has the privilege of doing what she loves as a profession.