The Giulia Quadrifoglio facelift has finally been tackled hard. Just like the regular one.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is still one of the coolest sports sedans on the market. Many competitors have now said goodbye to this segment, so it is praiseworthy that Alfa Romeo is still building a 500 hp sports sedan.

As you know, the Giulia has recently been given a facelift. We were also able to show the special Anniversario editions of the Giulia and Stelvio.

They were already equipped with the facelift. But the ‘regular’ Giulia Quadrifoglio facelift, we did not know it yet.

Not shocking, but beautiful

Of course they are not shocking changes, but we are talking about an Italian sports sedan with more than 500 hp and rear-wheel drive. If there is a different hub cap design every week, we will inform you about it faithfully.

In this case you get the new nose with the characteristic 3+3 headlights, which are somewhat reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo 159 and SZ. You can do worse. At the rear, the Giulia Quadrifoglio facelift gets the same taillights.

More power for Giulia Quadrifoglio facelift

There is something new in terms of technology, because the upper Giulia gets more power with the model update: 520 hp instead of 510 hp. Alfa Romeo has copied the engine management of the Giulia GTA and applied it to the regular Giulia facelift.

And yes, the Anniversario also has 520 hp. Rather than being specifically for that limited model, all facelift Giulia Quadrifoglios have that engine. There is no mention of performance, but the pre-facelift model went from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and reached a top speed of 307 km/h.

Well, it clears Italian brand that you get a mechanical limited slip differential and Akrapoviç exhaust as standard. The 19-inch wheels are equipped with nice wide tires, so hopefully you can damage the rim a little less quickly compared to the Veloce.

All changes for the Giulia Quadrifoglio facelift also apply to the Stelvio.

This article Giulia Quadrifoglio facelift: new nose and more power appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Giulia #Quadrifoglio #facelift #nose #power