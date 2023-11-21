Giulia Cecchettin, the order of the investigating judge of Venice: “Filippo’s gesture was totally unpredictable, wicked”

Giulia Cecchettin paid for Filippo Turetta’s dinner on the evening of November 11th when the two boys ate at Mc Donald’s inside the ‘Nave de Vero’ shopping center in Marghera. A meal for 17.80 euros. Filippo and Giulia remained in the fast food restaurant until at least 10.45pm, as evidenced by the fact that Giulia’s cell phone user connected to a repeater in Marghera in those minutes.

In the precautionary custody order of the investigating judge of Venice, Benedetta Vitolo, with which the prison sentence for Filippo Turetta was ordered for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, the investigating judge explains that there is “the danger that the suspect will repeat violent conduct towards of other women”.

The super-witness appears: “I called 112 that night”

“Yes, I was the one who called 112 that night, of course. What time was it? Around a quarter past 11pm, more or less. Did I hear a call for help? I can’t make any further statements. I’ve already told everything to the Carabinieri and the family members of the girl”. Thus, the super-witness to Giulia’s murder, Marco Musumeci, responded to the ANSA microphones, speaking on the intercom of his home, the man who raised the alarm upon hearing the screams of the girl, attacked by Filippo, in parking 150 meters from the Cecchettin house.

A clear desire to kill, a “two-phase” attack, a death from ‘hemorrhagic shock’. This is how Giulia Cecchettin, 22 years old from Vigonovo, died (Venice) killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta who “violently attacked her, causing her to fall” in the industrial area of ​​Fossò – the student hits her head against the asphalt – but also for the “further injuries” – with the loss of a lot of blood – “which resulted, together with other injuries, also deriving from repeated stab wounds” in the death.

The charge of the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo against Turetta is crude, but returns every phase of what happened on the evening of November 11th when, after an evening spent together choosing the dress for the upcoming graduation, the two argued in the car park in via Aldo Moro, about 150 meters from the victim’s house. Here the girl “was attacked with repeated kicks while she was on the ground, so much so that she screamed ‘you hurt me’ while simultaneously calling for help” probably stabbed, then forced to get back in the car and continue that journey to the industrial area, about 4 kilometers which can be covered by car in six minutes. The investigations, but also the times of the cameras show, minute by minute, what happened and the horror

At 10.45pm the two ex-boyfriends were still at the shopping center in Marghera, at 11.18pm a witness reported the attack in the car park under the house and the shouting. He shouts which probably alarm the young man who, according to the investigators, may have used some duct tape to cover her mouth. At 11.29pm the Fiat Punto crosses the industrial area of ​​Fossò, two minutes later it is captured by a camera in one of the streets of the area full of factories: the images from the video surveillance system of two companies are seized and those of ‘Dior’ allow us to ascertain what happened.

The hands point to 11.40pm when a person flees along Via I Strada in the industrial area, towards Viale dell’Industria, and is chased by another “faster person, who catches up with him and throws him to the ground”. Due to the push, the figure “falls violently to the ground, at the height of the pavement, and after a few moments it shows no sign of moving”. From the company’s images (11.40 pm and 39 seconds) we can see “that the subject chasing is noticeably taller than the subject being chased”, a compatible figure for Giulia (about 1.60 m) and Filippo (188 centimeters tall). At 11.50pm Filippo’s car passes by, with Giulia’s body in the trunk, towards ‘Varco Nord Exit’ via Provinciale Nord. Not even ten minutes in the area where the 22-year-old loses her life in a few moments, then her ex-boyfriend heads towards Noale and then 43 minutes after midnight she is already in Zero Branco, in the province of Treviso. Only after more than a hundred kilometers will he dispose of the body of his ex-girlfriend, in the province of Pordenone, until the escape of over a thousand kilometers which ended in Germany.

Cecchettin: Turetta extradition request sent to Germany

The request to extradite Filippo Turetta, the 22-year-old accused of killing Giulia Cecchettin, to Italy has been forwarded to the German judicial authorities. According to what LaPresse has learned, the Italian Ministry of Justice has completed all the procedures within its competence for the extradition of the 22-year-old, so as to follow up on the arrest warrant issued against Turetta.

For Giulia we make noise, high school students against minute silence

Hundreds of students poured into the courtyards of Roman high schools make “noise” for Giulia and for every victim of femicide. At Manara, Morgagni, Orazio and Tasso, as well as Farnesina, Virgilio, Talete and Mamiani, and in many other high schools the students oppose Minister Valditara’s minute of silence. “In the classrooms, in the corridors, we say no to a deafening silence. Let’s burn everything. Make noise with what you can.” The students’ appeal. With keys, megaphones, applause, whistles and bangs on the desks, the students of the capital are mobilizing against the “patriarchal society. For Giulia, for everyone, burn everything. We are the cry of those who are no longer here. No more victims.

