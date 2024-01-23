Giulia Nati reveals the truth about the video with the IV attached to her arm, here is the background and her latest statements

The Italian influencer Giulia Nati created a real social storm after the video posted on her profile in which she shows herself with an IV attached to her arm and in the background, her luxurious and expensive bags. A gesture that created quite a stir but in particular aroused criticism and offense from thousands of users.

To also intervene regarding what happened Carolina Marconi who, in the last few hours, had shown herself particularly indignant about what had happened. She, like many other people who have faced a long illness, found the video posted by Giulia Nati neither funny nor ironic.

However, it is precisely the latter, today, who broke the silence regarding his gesture by explaining the background and the truth that few have understood. Here are her unexpected words regarding the video posted.

Giulia Nati breaks the silence: the background and the truth about the video with the IV in her arm

The video with the drip attached to his arm was not at all truthful, thus provoking several criticisms of his behavior. In fact, she was not actually in the hospital but rather inside her own home pretending to be unwell.

Following the continuous controversy it is the same Giulia Nati to break the silence by stating:

I am reading your answers and I want to say that you need to have a moment of humor in life, I understand that obviously there are people who are ill and I am experiencing it firsthand because I have a person very close to me who is undergoing treatment all weeks, for a very bad thing.

The young one influencers he then went on to explain:

But this has nothing to do with it because it was a joke and anyone who doesn't understand it shouldn't be on social media or on any other platform. You are the example of someone who is truly hypocritical, people who make certain comments should live in a glass globe. I'm a real person who doesn't take the piss out of anyone, have a laugh and don't bother me. I saw this video on a page and when I saw it I imagined it like this. It's a joke video, that's it.

Finally, it is the young Nati, mother of two children, who ends by criticizing: