“I turned to the Prime Minister in recent days to propose a law on affective education and respect for differences in every school cycle. We have demonstrated a constructive approach to this to work together on the side of repression, but we say that repression is not enough. If we are serious, we will provide the necessary resources.” The secretary of the Democratic Party says it, Elly Schleinanswering the questions of journalists who ask her during a break in the work of the assembly of the dem groups, underway in the Chamber.

“That law”, continues Schlein, referring to the majority bill being discussed in the Senate on Wednesday, “does not provide for prevention which involves training and education in schools. We have already worked together on repression, but this fundamental aspect is still missing on prevention: training, resources on training and education in schools”.

