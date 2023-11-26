First night in prison in Verona for Filippo Turetta, the 21-year-old arrested on charges of aggravated voluntary homicide and kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. Having landed yesterday in Venice from Germany on an Air Force Falcon 900, escorted by the police to the Montorio prison, he is now locked up in a cell – together with another prisoner – in an isolated area, under a regime of ‘great surveillance’ which translates into ‘watched on sight’ to avoid aggression or suicidal gestures.

In a few days Turetta will be able to be transferred to a protected ward. Yesterday his trusted lawyer Giovanni Caruso described him as “very distressed, disoriented. I managed to have an acceptably intelligible conversation and he is in acceptable health conditions.”

The guarantee interrogation is Tuesday 28 November before the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo. The 21-year-old can choose to remain silent or decide to respond to the accusations. The student could risk life imprisonment if he is charged with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

The prosecutor Andrea Petroni will be present (the presence of the public prosecution is not necessary, ed.) who could ask for an aggravation with respect to the crimes charged, while the defender, the lawyer Giovanni Caruso, will be able to ask for an alternative measure to prison or already at this stage psychiatric assessment. If the lawyers do not make any requests, the investigating judge must not write any new provisions.

Silence at the Turetta home, parents waiting for the first meeting

There’s no point in ringing the Turetta house intercom: Filippo’s family does not respond. In the building with 12 apartments silence has reigned since this morning, after the appeals to return made in a worried voice by mother Elisabetta, the pain for the death of the young girl in the words of father Nicola and the pressing fatigue now of having to accept what for the prosecutor’s office Venice is a solved case.

Yesterday at the torchlight procession organized in Torreglia (Padua) where the young student lives, the parents did not feel like participating, a choice also made by Giulia’s father, Gino Cecchettin, almost perhaps to represent that the fate of these two families, united by hope to find them alive seven days after their disappearance, has now taken different paths. | Philip’s parents are preparing for their first meeting behind bars, after the scheduled interrogation. Elena, the victim’s older sister, deals with the pain of having to realize the absence caused by “an individual who was not educated on consent, respect and freedom of choice”.

Arrived from Germany yesterday

Turetta arrived in Italy yesterday morning from Germany on board a military plane that left Rome for Frankfurt, a German city not far from the Halle prison where Turetta was detained for a week, and then landed in Venice around 11am. During the flight Turetta “He didn’t say a single word. His gaze was low, silent, resigned, almost disinterested: he neither cried nor seemed nervous” said those who were on the plane with him.

Lawyer Compagno renounces his mandate

The lawyer Emanuele Compagno has renounced the defense of Filippo Turetta. “With Filippo’s arrival in Italy, I consider my work as a public defender concluded – he told Adnkronos – And even if he had appointed me as a trusted defender, I preferred to renounce this appointment. I had announced to the family from the first day the need for a trusted defender, the controversies that someone has raised about me have nothing to do with it.”

Next to Giulia’s corpse is an illustrated children’s book

A children’s book entitled ‘Even monsters brush their teeth’ by Jessica Martinelli, a Venetian children’s illustrator, was found next to Giulia Cecchettin’s body. Being an illustrator was the dream of the 22-year-old who was about to graduate in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Padua. As Il Corriere della Sera and La Nuova Venezia, newspapers which reported on the discovery, recall, around twenty objects were found during the inspections and listed in the seizure order, including Giulia’s black moccasin, a roll of black plastic bags and handkerchiefs stained with blood. There is still no trace, however, of the victim’s cell phone which has been turned off since 10.45pm on November 11th when she connected to the cell of the “Nave de vero” shopping center in Marghera, where there is a bookshop.