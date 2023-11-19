Giulia Cecchettin, Meloni: “Anti-violence bill and awareness campaign in schools”





“We had all hoped in recent days that Giulia was alive. Unfortunately our greatest fears have come true. Killed. I feel infinite sadness in seeing the smiling photographs of this young girl and, together with sadness, great anger. I thank the Italian and German law enforcement agencies for their joint work that brought the alleged murderer to justice. Official data from the Ministry of the Interior say that as of November 12th 102 women will be killed in Italy in 2023 and 53 victims at the hands of their partner or ex. A trail of violence against women that has continued for years with numbers even more dramatic than these in the past. Every single woman killed because she is “guilty” of being free is an aberration that cannot be tolerated and that pushes me to continue on the path taken to stop this barbarism.

Our bill to strengthen measures to protect women in danger has already been approved unanimously by the House, and will be on the Senate floor next Wednesday.or thanks to one greater prevention – warning, electronic bracelet, distance minimum approach – thearrest also in “deferred flagrance” and above all through stringent deadlines – 20 days – for evaluation by the judiciary of the risk and application of precautionary measures. We have significantly increased the funds for the anti-violence plan and for the protection of women leaving situations of violence. An awareness campaign is already ready in schools with the ministers of Equal Opportunities and Family, Culture and Education as well as the campaign to disseminate the anti-violence toll-free number 1522, also through the involvement of the world of sport.

Yet none of this will be useful if we are not able to affirm the great truth that young Giulia Cecchettin’s father recalled in this heartbreaking moment: “True love doesn’t kill”. True love never does harm, only a sick conception of the relationship between man and woman can do it.”

