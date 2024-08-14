Giulia Luchi and Silvio Campara’s marriage in crisis for Chiara Ferragni

The marriage between Silvio Campara and Giulia Luchi has entered into crisis because of Chiara Ferragni: the influencer, however, could now take a step back.

The one who launched the indiscretion was Gabriele Parpiglia who on his profile X drops new leaks on the story. The journalist, who in a previous post explained why the planned elopement between Ferragni and Campara suddenly fell through, now offers new details on the moments of crisis that the manager and his wife are experiencing.

“The Campara Lucchi couple has already faced a crisis in the past. We won’t go into details, but it was very strong, with a “temptation” as the protagonist that we will call S. An ugly story that ended in via Marelli, right where one of the Golden Goose stores is located. A story that Giulia overcame with no small difficulty” writes Parpiglia.

And again: “Today Chiara represents a past that knocks again, with its burden of pain and the ‘temptation of a temptress’ of love just like in the past (these words are not used by chance). But Giulia, who with her friends shows her fragility between tears and the desire not to believe again in a story already experienced on her skin, in this moment has destroyed her head by erasing this story, as if it were not true, as if the newspapers did not tell it, to keep the course straight and save her family at all costs”.

The journalist, therefore, concludes: “Will he succeed? We believe so. And we are no one to judge. Especially after Campara and Luchi also shared a pain of those that in theory should unite you even more. Even more… and here Ferragni (who knows every step of the story) could perhaps take a step back. Perhaps”.