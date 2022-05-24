Giulia Ligresti: “I found myself in a Kafkaesque situation”

Giulia Ligresti can finally smile, the Court of Milanin fact, he recognized a compensation for his detention in jail innocentafter all the charges were dropped because “the fact does not exist“. But his is a bitter smile, because only for the first 16 days passed in the cell a Vercelli between July and August nine years ago, Giulia Ligresti is entitled to a compensation of 16 thousand euros. The sentence of the Court of Appeal recognized the particular “afflictivity” of the prison condition, but did not grant her the indemnity for the 21 days spent a San Vittore. “I’m very disappointed of the fact that my plea bargain has been considered an admission of guilt. I was in a hellish place where is it I wouldn’t have survived just one more day “.

“Leonardo – continues Giulia Ligresti to Corriere – the youngest of my children, he was only 11 years old, I was distressed And desperate and I was made to understand that this was the only way, the only way out of there. But there was not any consentI ended up in one Kafkaesque situation in which, despite not having committed anything, I have been forced to yield to go home to my children. I still remember the first interrogation as a prisoner: I was taken from prison at dawn, forced into the enclosure of the armored van to the Turin court: a excruciating heat and panic because I suffer from claustrophobia. It was at that moment that I was clearly told that mine detention it could have last for months is that the only way to go out was negotiate“.

Read also:

Election poll, does Letta work the miracle? The Democratic Party still loses. The results

Pd, Misiani: “The absolute priority is to respect the pact with the EU”

Berlusconi shiny on Ukraine and Russia. A true Western leader

Subscribe to the newsletter

