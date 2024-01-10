Giulia Lavatura had been planning this plan for some time: the new statements from her lawyer, also on the meeting with the prosecutor

Late yesterday morning, Tuesday 9 January, the public prosecutor Stefano Stargiotti, together with his trusted lawyer and also with the psychiatrist, questioned Giulia Lavatura for about 2 hours. During this interrogation, important details about the affair emerged.

At dawn on Monday 8 January, the 41-year-old mother jumped from the ninth floor together with her daughter Wendy 6 year old and the family dog ​​Jessy. She survived, while the little girl and the dog died.

Giulia is currently located hospitalized at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. She has a prognosis of about 40 days and despite her fall, she miraculously survived. Yesterday, she was listened by the prosecutor in charge of the file.

The crimes accused of her are multi-aggravated crime and also the death of the dog. From what his lawyer states, Massimo Ricci Maccarinor, the woman is aware of the disappearance of her daughter and dog and is sorry.

She too wanted to lose her life with them. However, her plan, which she had been planning for some time, it didn't work out. This is because she managed to get out of it unharmed.

The statements of Giulia Lavatura's lawyer

Giulia answered all the questions and was precise in describing the various phases of her plan, which led her to this sick decision. When I met her she was already informed of the death of the child and her dog, she cried and was sorry. In her mind, all three of them should have lost their lives. A part of her is now developing this reasoning that she chose the wrong path. She told me that when her daughter Wendy told her, 'Mom, don't do that!' She was on the verge of giving up. But then she decided to continue with her intent by reassuring her daughter: 'Nothing happens', she would have told her.