Giulia Lavatura and the revelation during the interrogation with the prosecutor: she had decided to stop treatment under the advice of a psychiatrist

On Tuesday 6 January Giulia Lavatura she was interviewed in hospital by the prosecutor, together with her lawyer and a psychiatrist. On this occasion, in addition to revealing important details about what happened in those minutes, you revealed important details.

The 41-year-old woman had been suffering from a pathology for years psychiatric level. The same aunt, interviewed by the program 2pmon Rai 2, explained that the doctors had given her gods drugsto cure his situation.

However, Giulia herself, during the interrogation with the prosecutor, said that the psychiatrist who followed her in this last period had advised to stop all treatment.

The family was aware of his situation, but they were not worried about life of little Wendy. She was very close to her daughter and her aunt said she didn't think she would have them never done any harm.

The lawyer who always remained with her during those two hours, explained that Giulia is now sorry. She wanted too lose your life together with his 6 year old daughter and dog Jessy.

The investigators who are now still investigating what happened to her now want to hear this too professional, who told her to stop treatment. From a reconstruction of her, her he had that plan in mind for several weeks already.

Giulia Lavatura: how her daughter and dog died

Just before throwing herself into the void, Giulia had published a strange thing on social media postin which he pitched accusations towards his father, some of his family members and also towards the Husband.

A neighbor said she heard her daughter scream, with the hope of being able to stop the mother. However, Giulia chose to continue with her plan. She picked up the little girl and her left hand tightened the dog's leash.

Despite falling 25 meters, she is the only one who managed to to survive. Unfortunately, little Wendy and her puppy Jessy died instantly after the impact with the ground. The investigators, however, also want to understand if the woman gave her daughter gods sleeping pills, before jumping from the ninth floor. They decided not to have it the autopsybut to only do the analysis of the liquids.