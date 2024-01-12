Giulia Lavatura's first request from the hospital: she also explained the reason for her and her husband's concern

Giulia Lavatura since the early morning of Monday 8 January, she has been hospitalized at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. After the fall from the ninth floor, she only suffered a slight fracture to her spine, which, after a brief operation and appropriate treatment, appears to have now healed.

The officers who are investigating the case have therefore decided to do further investigations investigations. In fact, the same 41-year-old mother, during the interrogation with the prosecutor, explained her concern and that of the Husband from December 22nd.

The man who is currently hospitalized in the mental health center facility, where his wife was treated in the past, is trying to understand how his life has changed. crumbled. His little girl is no longer here and because of her mother.

Giulia in the meantime has started to ask about him, this is what the local newspaper reports Il Resto del Carlino. Obviously, it is not known whether she knows where they are keeping him hospitalized.

Also during the interrogation, the 41-year-old explained that since December 22nd it was a lot worried for super bonus jobs. However, not of the apartment located in via Dradi, but rather of a house that she co-owns with her husband in Bagnocavallo.

The reason behind Giulia Lavatura's stress

From what the woman's lawyer states, Massimo Ricci Maccarini this problem would have been the very straw that broke the camel's back.

The work to be done in that house is worth approximately 600 thousand euros. An expense that she and her husband just couldn't afford and that would have also affected her daughter. For this reason the decision to put an end to it.

On the morning of January 8 he picked up his daughter Wendy, the dog Jessy held him tightly in his left hand. After using an external scaffold, given the scaffolding which cover the entire building, she threw herself into the void, despite the little girl's screams heard by a neighbor.

Giulia said she immediately understood that the little girl and the dog had lost his life. However, after losing consciousness, she came to after the impact with the ground. Now it's said sorryas she also wanted to lose her life.