Among the many condolence posts published on Giulia Donato’s wall, one appears that refers to the girl lost a year ago

The many people they knew and appreciated are experiencing hours of enormous pain Giulia Donato. Her young woman, only 23 years old, lost her life in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday at the hands of her boyfriend Andrea, who then took his own life. About a year ago, the girl lost her one-month-old daughter.

A shocking tragedy that occurred in recent days in Genoa. Police intervened in an apartment in the neighborhood Pontedecimowhere the lifeless bodies of two young men lay.

Andrea Incorvaiaa 32-year-old security guard, allegedly shot his young partner, Giulia Donato, in her sleep in the night between last Tuesday and Wednesday 23 yearsto then take his own life with the same weapon, his service pistol.

It would be there to find them his sisterwho worried that neither of them was answering the phone, would have gone to her apartment making the shocking discovery.

The crazy gesture would have come at the height of a period made up of many quarrelsDisputes arising mostly from jealousy of the 32-year-old, who according to Giulia’s friends always monitored her phone and her movements.

She, according to the testimonies, had recently decided to leave him, but him did not accept the separation.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation on the crime and the investigators, in the coming days and weeks, will try to shed as much light as possible on the fact.

Giulia Donato lost a little girl about a year ago

Giulia Donato had started dating Andrea about one year ago and at first it seemed that theirs was a story like any other, like that of many lovers.

Simultaneously, the young woman was living the drama most devastating that can happen to a person, that of lose a child.

Searching the posts and comments of condolences published these days on his profile, in fact, one appears that reads: “Rip Julia. Now you are with your little Azzurra ❤️❤️❤️ May the earth be light on you“.

Azure. That name that Giulia also had tattooed on his forearm and that it was his little girlborn from a previous relationship, who disappeared just over a year ago when she was only 1 month old.