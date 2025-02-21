First two cruciate ligament tears, then captain: Giulia Gwinn follows the DFB women on Alexandra Popp. Different to her way of leading will, but in one point the 25-year-old is based on her predecessor-and on an icon of FC Bayern.

Giulia Gwinn’s phone rang last week, the national coach was on it, he wanted to meet her. Christian Wück had already announced the squad for the next international matches, simply drinking coffee and chatting through the English garden. But this one thing was still to be discussed. The meeting in Munich then culminated in a long conversation with a core message. The coaching team had considered and came to the decision that Gwinn should become the new captain. Can she imagine that? Well, she could.