Giulia, her sister Elena reveals unpublished details. “Those underestimated messages from Philip”

About the murder of Giulia Cecchettin Investigations are underway to trace the entire route taken by car from Filippo Turetta before abandoning the body on the edge of a lake and the final escape towards the Germany. But at the same time, new background information also emerges regarding all the underestimated alarm bells regarding the behavior of Giulia’s probable murderer. If, in fact, – we read in Il Giornale – at first there seemed to be no reason to believe that the mournful epilogue was reached, now more and more of her relatives are telling the story details of their relationship as a couple. The last two episodes come from the sister Elena Cecchettin, who spoke in connection with Storie Italiane. Elena first talked about going out with her sister to listen to live music: “On February 11th we went to a concert in Milan together. She had probably said something to him like “I’ll update you on what I’m doing”, but he he had taken it too literally, he had forced her to text her every two seconds what we were doing.”

“I told Giulia – continues Elena and reported by Il Giornale – that however he couldn’t spend the whole day on his phone and she told him and he started making a scene like “you promised me, you’re cheating, this is abandonment“. Elena also listed another situation, which seems to have been the reason for the first breakup between the two. Elena claims that Filippo told his sister: “You should stop with the exams and help me Why we can’t help but graduate together“. Elena added that she was alarmed, also because Giulia would have been shocked by the request.

