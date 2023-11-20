Giulia Cecchettin, storm over Northern League member Matone on Domenica In: “Disturbed males never have normal mothers”

It unites but also divides the case of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old girl killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. If, in fact, politics has proven to be united in its intentions in the face of yet another femicide, things went differently in TV lounges. In particular the statements made yesterday on “Domenica In” by Simonetta Matone, former magistrate and member of the League, caused discussionin the large space dedicated to the topic.

READ ALSO: Elena: “Giulia killed by the State. Filippo a monster? No, son of the patriarchy”

READ ALSO: Cecchettin murder, Bruzzone’s “sentence”: “Filippo premeditated everything”

“I have never met seriously abused and seriously disturbed subjects who had normal mothers. In all the cases of very serious mistreatment that I have dealt with in my unfortunately very long professional activity, the subject was the classic Italian male, so I define him in the worst sense, the fruit and son of an Italian mother” claims the Northern League deputy.

“What I mean. Which are archetypes that are perpetuated through education, example, forgiving them all, thinking that that obsession is love. I don’t want to crucify this poor woman who will be destroyed, but that’s the problem. I have never met seriously abused and seriously disturbed subjects who had normal mothers. They didn’t have them. It means taking blows from the father and not reacting, making the son live in a climate of terror and violence and making him believe that all this is normal, never rebelling, suffering blackmail of all kinds and imposing this family model on his son who he will perpetrate it. Because mistreatment is a chain letter. This is not the case, but here too no one intercepted the signals.”

The public reaction was immediate, especially on social media, outraged by the words of the former magistrate Matone. And among the various people who have commented with disdain on what the Northern League member said there is also Selvaggia Lucarelli: “Our fault. The mothers’ fault. The beating father is a model.”

Our fault. Of mothers. The beating father, on the other hand, is a model. (Simonetta Matone, former magistrate, now in the League) pic.twitter.com/TyxTTaTtGT — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) November 19, 2023

But the Rai Supervisory Commission also intervened in the episode. “Faced with feminicides like Giulia’s and the endless counting of victims, we understand how our country and our society need a real cultural revolution. We need prevention tools at the service of young people and support for adults in difficulty. It is time to introduce affective and sexual education in schools in Italy too. Psychological support is needed for high school and university students and their families. And Rai has the duty to pay maximum attention when these issues are addressed, avoiding offering the wrong messages and choosing the people called to comment with care and balance. The public service should also plan communication campaigns on affective education. This too is pluralism” commented President Barbara Floridia.

“On Domenica In, yesterday, an unedifying moment of how public TV decides to address a dramatic topic with political guests. Why were two center-right exponents such as Rita Dalla Chiesa and Simonetta Matone invited to discuss the assassination of Giulia Cecchettin?” added the PD members of the commission. “On the words of the Honorable Matone then, it is better to draw a veil, given the absurdity of his statements with the reference to ‘normal mothers’, once again blaming women and conveying messages that perpetuate the chauvinistic culture in which violence is reproduced. It is disconcerting that to discuss an issue on which maximum unity is needed, Rai decides to let only one side speak, once again providing a bad example of pluralism”, they conclude.

“It is incredible that in the face of yet another brutal feminicide, on the public service we have not been able to address the issue in a balanced, correct manner and above all by conveying the right messages. Already the choice to host “Domenica In” only right-wing exponents like Rita Dalla Chiesa and Simonetta Matone leaves you speechless. But it is the comments of the latter, who draws a line between “normal” mothers and others, who are the most harmful, because they replicate a toxic concept aimed at placing the responsibility once again on a woman, replicating stereotypes that have nothing to do with the fight against gender violence” agree the M5s exponents.

Subscribe to the newsletter

