The sad discovery made by Giulia Tramontano a few hours before her disappearance: it concerns her boyfriend

Those family members are hours of anxiety and anguish Julia Tramontano they are living. None of them still can believe that it was a voluntary removal, as up to now the 29-year-old has never done anything like this.

The Carabinieri and also the Fire Brigade are carrying out all the searches of the case. They are currently concentrating in one area of countryside near Senago and also in some small ones rivers local.

Giulia is 29 years old and pregnant at seventh month. She had moved to the province of Milan, about 5 years ago, but is originally from Sant’Antimoin the province of Naples. Work as real estate agent for a well-known company.

The family members having not heard from him since Saturday evening, immediately went inside Lombardyto understand what was happening. They had a meeting with the boyfriend, but the voltage it was really high and from what some media reports, they have too raised hands.

Giulia on Saturday discovered that the boy had a parallel relationship. She had a meeting with her boyfriend and the other girl and it was right here that he discovered that she too had stayed pregnantbut that he had chosen to to interrupt the pregnancy.

Research for Giulia Tramontano

In her last message to a friend of hers, she wrote precisely that it was upset and that she would go to sleep. From that moment of her you are lost all traces.

The fiance presented a complaint disappeared on Sunday 28 May, as he claimed to have seen her for the last time that morning, before going to Work.

The trail of voluntary removal at the moment seems to be excluded. The prosecutor who is handling the case Alessia Menegazzo has decided to open an investigation file without title of crime and suspects, for now.

The investigators listened to the testimony family members and even boyfriend. The latter, already the father of a 6-year-old boy, said that the woman had taken one away from home passport, an ATM and about 500 euros in cash.