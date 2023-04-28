The body discovered by the police in the east of the city

Unfortunately it was found the woman who disappeared two days ago in L’Aquila is lifeless, in Abruzzo. The police found the body of Julia Cianini, the woman whose traces had been lost for a couple of days. Now the authorities are investigating to understand what happened to the 56-year-old woman, while the community gathers in mourning for her family.

For two days the whole city lived in apprehension about the fate of the 56-year-old woman. For a couple of days, in fact, there had been no more news of Giulia Cianini. Suddenly she was leaving the house and seemed to have lost track of him.

The family members, worried about the unusual absence, immediately raised the alarm, together with an appeal to ask that anyone with information to give it to the competent authorities. But everything was in vain, because the body of 56 year old woman lay lifeless in the city.

The woman was found dead at the foot of a viaduct, which is located in east area of ​​L’Aquila, between the districts of Torrione and San Giacomo. The agents of the State Police immediately intervened on the spot, who have already carried out all the relevant findings.

The search for the 56-year-old, which went on for two days, thus ended in the worst possible way. The woman had left the house without taking any money, documents or telephone with her, soon losing track of herself.

Giulia Cianini’s body was found lifeless in the eastern area of ​​the Abruzzo city

The sad news is confirmed by her sister Monica, who on social media announces the discovery of the lifeless body of the 56-year-old woman who disappeared two days ago from Torrione, on the afternoon of April 25th.

Giulia is gone, thanks to all for the help.

A few words to announce the serious loss and thank all the mobilization of these days to find his sister.