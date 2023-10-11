The young 15 year old girl was crossing the street with her boyfriend. A video of her shows them holding hands shortly before the accident that took her away from the affection of her loved ones

He did not make it Giulia Gargano. The 15 year old girl hit on the pedestrian crossing with her 16-year-old boyfriend in Manziana, in the province of Rome, she left. Her heart stopped forever. Just before being hit he walked hand in hand with his companion. Then the impact with an oncoming car left her with no escape.

Giulia lost her life on the street in Manziana. A car hit her while he was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing. The engaged couple were going to Bosco Macchia Grande for a walk. They were walking hand in hand when the car didn’t see them and hit them.

Both the 16 year old boy and the 15 year old girl, who were walking in via dei Platani hand in hand, as demonstrated by a video published a few moments earlier, they were hit by the vehicle. Unfortunately for the young woman there was nothing that could be done.

The girl is passionate about music and a lot active on TikTok and Instagram, like all his peers, studied at the hotel institute in Bracciano. After the accident, his condition immediately appeared desperate.

On the afternoon of Monday 9 October the doctors could not help but declare it brain death. The injuries sustained in via Braccianense gave her no escape. Hospitalization was of no avail. Hospital where her boyfriend is also in less serious conditions.

A young 22-year-old girl hit the two boyfriends. She was driving her Citroen when she completely hit the two young people. The alcohol test to which the police subjected her gave a negative result.

The 22-year-old could be charged with vehicular homicide. Two days earlier, not far from the place where Giulia was hit, her uncle had also had an accident with his scooter.