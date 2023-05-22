There was nothing for her to do, Julia Faithful has lost his life in the street at the age of 22while she was in the car with her friends. Friends who were thrown out of the vehicle and were seriously injured. The whole community gathers around the grieving family, for the umpteenth death of a very young girl on Italian roads. It happened along the state road 75 Centrale Umbra, at the south exit.

Giulia Fedele was only 22 years old: the Foligno girl he was at dawn on Sunday 21 May on the state road 75 Centrale Umbra, at the southern exit. It was around 5 in the morning when the car went off the road.

Giulia was on board one Lancia Y along with two other friends, who were thrown out of the vehicle, being seriously injured. Immediate transfer to the hospital for them: the two friends are 18 and 19 years old.

All the girls live in Foligno and were involved in yet another road accident which took place around 5 on Sunday morning, along the Ss 75 Centrale Umbra, at the southern exit.

The girls were traveling in direction Perugia-Foligno. At one point, according to what has been reconstructed so far, the small car ended up on the concrete New Jersey that delimits the lanes, lifting itself off the ground and overturning. For the 22-year-old there was nothing they could do.

The intervention of 118 was immediate, with medical and nursing staff. They could do nothing to save the 22-year-old. The two friends received first aid on the street before being transferred to the hospital, one in Perugia, at Santa Maria della Misericordia, the other in Foligno, at San Giovanni Battista.

The entire Pugilli district is close to the family: