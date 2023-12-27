Pd: Giulia De Marco, wife of Luciano Violante, dead

She's dead Giulia De Marcowife of Luciano Violante. There wife of the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, she was a judge and president of the Turin court.

“I would like to express sincere and profound condolences to Luciano Violante and his family for the passing of Giulia De Marco. My affectionate closeness to them and the heartfelt condolences of the Senate of the Republic”. Thus the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa.

“On my personal behalf and on behalf of the Chamber of Deputies, I address to President Luciano Violante the expressions of my deepest condolences for the passing of his wife, Giulia De Marco. Deepest condolences go to the family.” president of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.

