Giulia De Lellis topless at the seaside, the amazing influencer without a bra

Giulia De Lellis took a few days off in the heat for the Christmas holidays. With her boyfriend Carlo Beretta and some friends, she flew to Tulum, Mexico and, in recent days, she has published several photos and stories on Instagram: elegant dresses, bikinis and even a couple of topless photos.

The shot of the 27-year-old Roman influencer (5.3 million followers on Instagram), star and TV presenter (from Men and Women to Big Brother Vip, Mai Dire Talk and Love Island among the programs in which she was the protagonist) and who many sports fans also remember as the ex-girlfriend of the motorcycle racer Andrea Iannone (linked to Elodie for about a year and a half: the two have been living together for a few months now) without veils was much appreciated by fansover 170 thousand likes within 24 hours.









