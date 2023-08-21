The influencer became the protagonist of a moving social dedication addressed to her Tommy

On Saturday 19 July a terrible mourning struck Julia DeLellis. His faithful four-legged friend, Tommy, has in fact passed away due to some health problems. As stated by the influencer herself, Tommy was suffering from hydrocephalus, a neurological condition characterized by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull.

Following the news of the passing of Tommy, Giulia De Lellis has been involved in a controversy. In fact, many have accused the former suitor of Men and women that she wasn’t close enough to her four-legged friend. Giulia has in fact received the news of Tommy’s disappearance while on vacation.

After a day of silence, the influencer returned to social media where she decided to respond to the many criticisms she was involved in. These were the words of the ex-girlfriend of Andrew Damante about:

I have read some absurd stories, assumptions and inappropriate sentences. All without knowing anything.

And, continuing, Giulia De Lellis then added:

For you who can’t put hatred and frustration aside even in the face of other people’s moments of pain, I don’t feel anything anymore. Not even tenderness or pain. It must be awful to be like you.

Giulia De Lellis, the social farewell to Tommy moves: her words

But that’s not all. After responding to the haters, Giulia then decided to dedicate her beloved four-legged friend a message that moved all his followers. These were his words about it: