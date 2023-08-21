The influencer became the protagonist of a moving social dedication addressed to her Tommy
On Saturday 19 July a terrible mourning struck Julia DeLellis. His faithful four-legged friend, Tommy, has in fact passed away due to some health problems. As stated by the influencer herself, Tommy was suffering from hydrocephalus, a neurological condition characterized by the accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull.
Following the news of the passing of Tommy, Giulia De Lellis has been involved in a controversy. In fact, many have accused the former suitor of Men and women that she wasn’t close enough to her four-legged friend. Giulia has in fact received the news of Tommy’s disappearance while on vacation.
After a day of silence, the influencer returned to social media where she decided to respond to the many criticisms she was involved in. These were the words of the ex-girlfriend of Andrew Damante about:
I have read some absurd stories, assumptions and inappropriate sentences. All without knowing anything.
And, continuing, Giulia De Lellis then added:
For you who can’t put hatred and frustration aside even in the face of other people’s moments of pain, I don’t feel anything anymore. Not even tenderness or pain. It must be awful to be like you.
Giulia De Lellis, the social farewell to Tommy moves: her words
But that’s not all. After responding to the haters, Giulia then decided to dedicate her beloved four-legged friend a message that moved all his followers. These were his words about it:
To my best friend forever, Thomas. Safe travels my great love! With a broken heart I let you go aware of the wonderful and precious gift that you have been. The words fail me. Just to me that they never miss. In addition to taking these away from me, you also take away a piece of my heart.
