Over the past few hours the name of Julia DeLellis returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what has emerged, it seems that the former suitor of Men and women is ready to lead a new television format. Let’s find out all the details of the gossip together.

Giulia De Lellis ready to return to TV. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP is ready to return to the small screen to conduct a program focused on the world of beauty. The news was made public by ‘Pipol Tv’; the portal has revealed that Giulia De Lellis is ready to lead a plan all his.

According to what emerged from the well-known portal, it seems that the new program that will lead the former suitor of Men and women will be broadcast on Real Time. In this new adventure, however, the former gieffina will not be alone. According to what has emerged, it seems that Giulia will be joined by Manuel MameliChiara Ferragni’s make-up artist.

Beyond that, the newspaper in question has not released any further details about it. We therefore do not know exactly what the program will consist of but, apparently, it seems that the competitors who will participate will have to carry out makeup challenges.

Giulia De Lellis, the new life alongside Carlo Beretta

After the end of the love story with Andrea Damante, Giulia De Lellils has found serenity alongside dthe Carlo Berettasa member of one of the wealthiest families in Brescia.

According to what emerged from the rumors, it seems that it was Carlo Beretta’s mother who put pressure on the former suitor of Men and women moved away from the world of entertainment so as not to be talked about too much. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out more details about the new program conducted by Giulia De Lellis.