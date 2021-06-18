The young influencer Giulia De Lellis, in a recent interview, revealed to fans what makes Carlo Gussalli Beretta different from his ex. Here are the words that Giulia De Lellis spent on her current “flame”.

The young presenter of Love Island, Giulia De Lellis, recently interviewed by Novella 2000, seems to be more in love than ever. After you are done with your ex Andrea Damante, Giulia De Lellis she got engaged to Carlo Gussalli Beretta in the summer of last year.

The soulmate of Giulia De Lellis he is the heir to the historic family of arms manufacturers Beretta. Carlo Gussalli Beretta she is also an ex of another celebrity, Dayane Mello.

The soulmate of Giulia De Lellis: that’s what makes her happy with her partner. The Novella 2000 interview reveals the winning cards of Carlo Beretta.

To the program of Maria De Filippi Men and Women Giulia de Lellis she had met her ex-boyfriend Andrea Damante.

But this love story is over Giulia De Lellis she got engaged to a friend of Damante, Carlo Gussalli Beretta.

Giulia De Lellis and Carlo Beretta: the secret to being happy

Recently interviewed, here’s what the host told me about Love Island about her relationship with her current partner and what are the secrets of their happiness as a couple:

He is a boy who has no age. It had never happened to me to hang out with a person like him, very deep, interesting and sensitive. When I think of him, the first thing that comes to my mind is that he is a one-time boy. It is more unique than rare. I am very sweet. Demanding. Because I need continuous stimuli, continuous demonstrations. Relationships where nothing is shown do not belong to me. I give a lot, but I demand a lot.

Carlo Gussalli Beretta he is only 23 years old, but he stole the heart of Giulia de Lellis. Currently the couple is forced into a forced distance, as De Lellis is found at Canary Islands for the ongoing filming of Love Island, while Carlo still stands in Italy.

The distance still seems difficult to tackle for Giulia De Lellis, who recently told of some jealousy scenes that broke out between her and her boyfriend.

Despite this, however, love wins over everything, even over distance and jealousy, and Giulia De Lellis she seems genuinely in love and happy with her partner Carlo Gussalli Beretta.

