How are things going between Giulia De Lellis and Carlo Gussalli Beretta? The two have been apart for several weeks, given the influencer’s commitment to running Love Island Italia. And so the prince went to kidnap his princess and …

Love break for Giulia De Lellis. In the end his Carlo Gussalli Beretta he made it and joined her near the set of Love Island Italy, the program that saw her debut at the conduction. During the presentation of the broadcast, the former suitor of Andrea Damante a Men and women she admitted that she dreamed that her boyfriend could reach her so that she could spend a few days with him. She had never been so long away from him and her lack was beginning to make itself felt.

Carlo Beterra puts Giulia De Lellis “on pause”

And he, like a good prince charming, ran as soon as possible to the “rescue” of his princess. The shots that have been published by Tgcom 24 show the two happy and content lovers enjoying a magnificent boat trip in a truly fabulous setting. The two smile, hug and kiss.

What Giulia and Carlo gave themselves was truly wonderful weekend of love, made up of many emotions and many smiles. What can I say, the beautiful influencer is really cooked to perfection. Dal sole and his Gussalli Beretta.

Carlo’s declaration of love to Giulia

Carlo, for his part, wanted to publish in his Instagram profile some shots that portray him together with his beauty at sunset: the sunset is the setting for this beautiful couple who love each other madly. Commenting on the photos, the scion of the founding family of the arms factory of the same name writes “My ray of light” (My sunshine). Giulia replies with three stars.