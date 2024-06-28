Giulia De Lellis told why she unfollowed Chiara Ferragni and allegedly spent the night with Tony Effe. The rapper had been linked to the “salad blonde”

The relationships between Julia De Lellis And Chiara Ferragni they have cooled down a lot lately. Her confirmation comes directly from the Roman influencer in an interview with Fanpage, in which she states that her colleague removed her “follow” after an ironic post by Selvaggia Lucarelli. At that point she also decided to remove the “follow”.

“I no longer follow Chiara Ferragni because she no longer follows me. – he declared Giulia De Lellis – I think she was upset because I once posted a joke on her stories. Wild Lucarelli which made me laugh a lot. It was a screenshot of an article that said ‘Let’s talk about Chiara Ferragni’s husband, Fabio Maria Damato‘”. “I then wrote her a message saying ‘I hope you didn’t take it personally.’ – he continues – And instead she took it personally and stopped following me. I have nothing against her. Then she started giving me a bunch of silly likes and at that point I stopped following her too”.

Not happy, Julia De Lellis he would also try to “steal” from Ferragni what is said to be one of his last flirtations after the end of his marriage to Fedezthat is to say Tony EffeThe Roman influencer and the rapper were caught by paparazzi having dinner out in Naples after the concert of Geolier. The couple, according to the rumors reported to you by Chi, spent the whole night together.

Just a few days ago Tony Effe he had instead been seen in a restaurant in the centre of Milan with Chiara Ferragni, even if in the company of other friends. With regard to Giulia De Lellisinstead, had recently been compared to Janus of the Buffaloalthough she has declared that she has been single for some time.