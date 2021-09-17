Giulia De Lellis chose to answer some questions from her Instagram followers and, in the chat, she admitted to being in therapy for some time. The influencer also took the opportunity to explain how she tries to overcome her anxieties and fears, also in light of the latest health problems discovered.

Giulia De Lellis in the last few hours he has chosen to open up and tell his followers about Instagram. The influencer, in addition to confirming that his love relationship with Carlo Beretta continues with full sail (“Even if I don’t show it, it doesn’t mean that it isn’t there”, he specified) and that in his wishes for the future there is also that of creating a family, he revealed some important details about she.

In fact, these days Giulia De Lellis he confessed to having had some little ones health problem who took her to the clinic for some tests. The response worried her and not a little, and so the influencer also took the opportunity to explain how she manages to overcome anxieties and fears, turning to an expert.

Giulia De Lellis: how she overcomes fears

Without any problem, Giulia De Lellis, as also done in the past by Chiara Ferragni, she confessed to having done therapy several times during her life:

“Of course, I did therapy. I am continuing and I advise you to do it, not only if you have a problem, but also simply if you need to come up with a little more, perhaps if you are more closed or reserved ”.

Giulia De Lellis, among other things, he confessed that in this period he is particularly in anxiety for the responses received after having performed the analyzes. The influencer, in fact, has often told of being hypochondriac. The advice for the fears of a followers, however, was not lacking: