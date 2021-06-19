Giulia De Lellis and love: it seems that with Carlo Gussalli Beretta, a young twenty-four year old heiress of the famous arms company, the showgirl has truly found serenity. After years of mistakes and futile engagements, the new Love Island conductor has found speed. Will lightning come to heaven again?

From Men and women to Love Island the leap in quality of the young woman Giulia De Lellis is there for all to see. Acclaimed on every platform for its amazing run at Canary Islands, she just has to enjoy her success. But always next to love, which this time takes the name of Carlo Gussalli Beretta, a rich 24-year-old scion, who supports her in her working summer. With the recent campaign for Tezenis in fact, De Lellis does not stop for a moment. Come on Instagram everything is documented.

Nail drives nail: Carlo Gussali Beretta also cancels “The horns look good on everything”

The push and pull relationship with Andrea Damante, historic flame ofinfluencer known on the Men and Women program, she left painful aftermath. And it is precisely among the pieces of this relationship that Carlo has inserted himself who, with gentleness and patience, has restored trust in love to a heart by now disenchanted.

In love in this set of 10 photos, they enjoy the summer in the Canaries, where Carlo went to visit his girlfriend, very busy running Love Island. Pairing lonely hearts is hard work, but it looks like the program is paying off. It surely unites their two already paired hearts.

Love Island, long-distance love for Carlo and Giulia

Yet the jealousy of De Lellis is now well known. How to manage a long-distance relationship? Carlo also asks this, who has recently suffered a “very small” scene of jealousy due to some photos on social media, unwelcome by Giulia. Which, candidly, replies by emphasizing that trusting is good, but not trusting is even better. How to blame her, after all: that he is destined to write the last chapter of “The horns look good on everything”?

For now it doesn’t seem like it: the two are sailing in the “same direction”, very much in love, in the idyllic scenery of the Canaries.

