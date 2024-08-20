Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe spotted together again

Giulia De Lellis and Tony Effe have been spotted together again: the two, who profess to be just friends, are not the first time this summer that they have been seen as a couple.

Last June, in fact, the weekly Who he had caught paparazzi of them in Naples, where the two had gone to attend Geolier’s concert.

“A long night that began with Geolier’s concert and continued around the city until dawn,” wrote the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini.

Then it was the turn of the wedding between Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser during which the influencer had appropriated the rapper’s jacket revealing a certain confidence.

A few days ago, however, according to what the gossip expert Deianira Marzano revealed, the two were spotted together again in Sardinia, in Olbia, on the occasion of the Red Valley Festival where he was performing.

The last sighting dates back to a few hours ago, at Praya in Gallipoli, where, according to what a user reports, the two “were hugging backstage before Tony sang”.

The two continue to profess to be friends, but the continuous sightings raise doubts among users who believe there may be something more.