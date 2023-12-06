Giulia Cecchettin’s father has decided to take a break. He needs to channel her pain into something positive

He said goodbye to his little girl, yesterday’s funeral was celebrated Giulia Cecchettin and dad Gino entrusted her into the arms of mom Monica, who passed away a year ago after a long illness.

The man decided to take time to face his pain and to fight alongside all those women who find themselves in a situation like that of his Giulia. Scared of a man, in need of support and a dose of courage, so that they aren’t destined to the same fate as her little girl.

The day before the funeral service, Giulia Cecchettin’s father published a letter on Linkedin, addressed to his clients and colleagues, explaining to them that he now needs a pause for reflection, before coming back stronger than before. She wants to dedicate her life to battle against violence against women, in honor of his daughter. He wants to change things and asks to be understood. In 2018, Gino Cecchettin founded the company 4neXt, which provides technological products and solutions to companies operating in the automation field.

The heartbreaking words of Giulia Cecchettin’s father

To my customers, suppliers, friends and colleagues. It is with great pain that I share with you a moment of pause from my work, deeply marked by the recent loss of my daughter Giulia. This period of mourning and reflection is and will be a difficult time, but also an opportunity to reflect on the importance of positive relationships and mutual support. In these dark days, I have experienced the immeasurable value of those who offer sincere support, a shoulder to cry on, and kind words that can comfort a broken heart. I am also reflecting on a new civic commitment that will accompany my travels. I want to channel the pain into positive actions, which can help those who find themselves in the same situations as Giulia.

Dad Gino asked his colleagues to understand the reasons for his break and to support him, he will then be ready to start again and take back his work. He thanked those people who supported and loved him in these days, underlining how much it was for him important and fundamental. A solidarity that will never be forgotten. Giulia Cecchettin has become everyone’s daughter his memory will never fade.