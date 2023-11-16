Giulia Cecchettin, her father, sister and brother summoned to the barracks: the reason and what they said

Late yesterday morning, Wednesday 15 November, the father, sister and brother of Giulia Cecchettin were summoned to the barracks. Most likely because the agents wanted to have further information on her, but also on her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

The two 22-year-olds appear to have been missing since the evening of Saturday 11 November. They had gone out together to go to dinner, but shortly after having eaten the meal, they gone in nothing.

Gino Cecchettin, the girl’s father, continues to to hope. He’s the first one out. To the journalists who were out there he explained what happened and declared:

There is no news yet. There is no lack of hope, but it is now a priority to help the police.

The same aunt di Giulia, yesterday morning, speaking with some journalists, said: “Maybe he wasn’t happy with his graduation today!” The girl’s sister, however, spoke of Philip saying he was jealous and possessive. He kept seeing her ex, because he used gods on her blackmail emotional. Father Gino returned to the Carabinieri shortly afterwards to deliver a pc.

The research of Giulia Cecchettin and Filippo Turetta

Giulia and Filippo have known each other for many years now. Not long ago they decided to get together. However, the 22-year-old had decided in August this year to interrupt that relationship. Something that perhaps the young man never accepted.

On Saturday evening the two met to go out to eat McDonald of the Marghera shopping center. They saw them, but then a witness said he saw two people argue in the parking lot near Giulia’s house.

He himself called the Carabinieri because he saw the boy pushing her into the car. When the officers intervened, they were no longer there. Unfortunately, since that moment no one has heard from them and their families have filed complaints complaints.

The officers are checking all the cameras, also with the help of divers and many agents. The car covered a distance of approx 400km. An investigator who is handling the case said that for now they appear to be still you live.