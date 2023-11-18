After 7 long days of searches, the agents found the body of Giulia Cecchettin in Lake Bargis

Unfortunately, the sad confirmation has arrived in these last hours, the body found inside Lake Bargis, in Pordenone, is precisely Giulia Cecchettin. The 22-year-old who was reported to have been missing since the evening of November 10th, with her ex-boyfriend.

Filippo Turettain the latest video that the police have in their hands, he is seen attacking the girl and hitting her until she fall. Once she is unconscious, he takes her by force and puts her in the car.

When her father didn’t see her return on Sunday morning, he immediately responded alerted law enforcement. From here they departed promptly researchwhich today led to a heartbreaking outcome.

The investigators, with the help of divers, searched for the two boys for a long time. Unfortunately later almost 7 days, news has arrived that no one ever wanted to know.

In recent days the searches had concentrated in the area of Pordenone. Both in the Bargis lake, than in the area around. However, divers today morning, Saturday 18 November, found the body yes a woman in the water.

A few minutes after the news arrived, the sad confirmation arrived. That body it belongs to Giulia Cecchettin, the 22 year old that everyone hoped to succeed embrace again safe and sound.

The disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin and her ex-boyfriend

Giulia and Filippo had broken off their relationship August of this year. Last Saturday November 10th they went out because she had to look for a dress of hers for hers degreewhich was scheduled for Thursday.

Nobody knows what happened, but that same evening neither of them returned home. A witness said he saw them arguing in front of the house’s parking lot and immediately called them agents. When the Carabinieri arrived, they were already there gone.

Philip’s escape still goes on after you Unfortunately. They tracked his car in Austria and from a camera, they saw that he was in the vehicle alone. Now only further investigations will provide concrete answers.