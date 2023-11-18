“Shocked, frustrated and heartbroken, after learning of Giulia’s death they no longer spoke.” This is the reaction – reported by the lawyer Emanuele Compagno – of the mother and father of Filippo Turetta, the ex-boyfriend investigated for the death of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, found lifeless near Lake Barcis, in the province of Pordenone. “It’s a drama that involves both families”, and now with more force, the parents ask that “Filippo return home”. “We don’t know where he is, we don’t know where he is and how he is supporting himself, with what money. The Punto rediscovered? The rumor has been proven wrong.”