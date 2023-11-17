Giulia Cecchettin found dead in Friuli, the killer wanted to extinguish her beauty

Giulia he killed her the day before hers Graduation party. She who will have made sacrifices and efforts, like all of us, waiting for a happy finish line. But the envy ofmurderer he prevailed, he wanted to extinguish his beauty and he couldn’t bear that she was alive, that she was a woman, Giulia.

