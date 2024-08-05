Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta: “Don’t use your cell phone!”. The latest PHOTOS

Filippo to Giulia: “Don’t use your cell phone!” That’s how he stopped her from asking for help. The terrible gesture was caught on camera at the restaurant where they had dinner just before the murder.



The Images exclusives published on the weekly Giallo, Cairo Editore, show Filippo Turetta who in the last hours before the crime was already holding Giulia prisoner. The images are part of the investigation files. The boy loses physical control over her only when he goes to pick up the order with the food from the last dinner at the McDonald’s counter, because Giulia is already sitting at the table. The police write in the documents that Filippo does not lose sight of her anyway. The cameras film him while he mimes to Giulia that he is keeping an eye on her and that she must not use her cell phone. In fact, the girl had stopped responding to messages from friends and relatives since half past five in the afternoon. After dinner, Filippo will load her into the car. A few minutes later he will kill her with 75 stab wounds.