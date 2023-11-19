Filippo Turetta arrested in Germany on charges of voluntary murder of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, “he is not a monster. Many people have pointed out him as a monster, as a sick person. He is not a monster, because a monster is an exception that he goes outside the normal norms of society. He is a healthy child of the patriarchal society which is full of rape culture”, he tells Diritto e Rovescio.

“It’s a set of actions aimed at limiting a woman’s freedom: checking a phone, being possessive, catcalling. Not all men are bad, I’m told. In these cases they are always men and men benefit from this society “Men must be hostile to behaviors that may seem trivial but are the prelude to feminicide, which is not a crime of passion. It is a crime of power, it is a state murder because the State does not protect us and does not protect us.” We need to finance anti-violence centers, if people want to ask for help they must be able to do so. For Giulia, don’t have a minute of silence but burn everything, that is, turn the system upside down, make sure that Giulia is the last victim”, he concludes.