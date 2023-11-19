Giulia Cecchettin’s sister against Matteo Salvini after the post with which the leader of the League commented on the arrest of Filippo Turetta, the ex-boyfriend of the young woman found dead yesterday. Turetta was stopped in Germany. “Good. If guilty, no reduction in sentence and life imprisonment,” the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure wrote on social media.

“Transport Minister who doubts Turetta’s guilt because he is white, because he is ‘from a good family’. This too is violence, state violence”, wrote Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, in an Instagram story. In the story, Salvini is defined as “a minister whose party (together with FdI which however chose to abstain) voted against the ratification of the Istanbul convention in May. So, in case you wanted other reasons to understand how feminicide is murder of State”.