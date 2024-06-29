He looks into the camera, smiling. It is not clear whether she even noticed the photograph. The trial of Filippo Turetta for the murder of Giulia Cecchettin continues and over 50 photos are discovered taken between 6pm and 9pm on November 11ththe day she was killed. These are the last images of Giulia Cecchettin and “Pomeriggio Cinque News” published them. In the shots you can see the two at the Marghera shopping center where they went in the late afternoon. She had to go shopping for her graduation day and he insisted on accompanying her.



Murder of Giulia Cecchettin, the report of Turetta’s confession: “I killed her looking into her eyes. She wanted to live without me” June 22, 2024

There are images of Giulia trying on clothes, of the girl sitting at the bar and even some selfies taken by Filippo in which the two are together. An obsessive, disturbing series of shots. What happened next, in his confession reported by Corriere della Sera, Turetta told the investigators this story. «We left the Nave de Vero after dinner, around 11 I think, we went back to Giulia’s house (in Vigonovo, ed.) and we parked nearby… It was quite early, she agreed too…. I wanted to give her a present, a small stuffed toy, a little monster monkey… With me I had a backpack with other gifts to give her: a small lamp, a children’s book entitled “monsters brush their teeth”… But she refused to take the stuffed toy, I insisted a lot, it bothered me… I kept insisting to give it to her, we started arguing, getting angry, she told me that I had to stop giving her gifts, to dedicate myself to her, that I was too dependent, too clingy… She told me that she had decided that we had to end our relationship and that I had to start making do on my own and that she wanted to move on and she was having an affair with another guy… I was screaming that it wasn’t right, that I needed her and I was thinking about killing myself if it stopped… She screamed “you’re crazy, leave me alone”, she got out of the car, I grabbed a knife, chased her and stabbed her in the arm… ».

10,000 bid farewell to Giulia Cecchettin and angrily demand an end to violence against women – The video story of the day



Latest chats: “You look at when I go to sleep, how long I’m online, you ask me if I’m texting someone. You scare me.”

Turetta’s obsession with Giulia’s life also comes out in the messages they had exchanged in the previous days. “Come on, can you at least tell me if you started texting with some guy? We’re best friends Giulia… you didn’t deny it, does that mean it’s true?” “Pippo, honestly, I’m not going to tell a person who’s stalking me what I’m doing.” “Giulia, I feel terrible, please, you’re destroying me. You can’t text me goodnight anymore, why are you texting him?… I’m a wuss Giulia, how can you think of dating another guy, it’s a very violent thing.”





Giulia Cecchettin, the degree and the obsession of a man who couldn’t stand her success flavia perina November 18, 2023

And she: «But don’t you feel ridiculous? You’re obsessed, you’re a psychopath, you’re starting to scare me.” “Look how you treat me, like a criminal.” Giulia never pretends: «You made me lose faith, all these control mechanisms over me, you look at when I go to sleep, how long I spend onlineyou ask me if I’m writing to someone. They are all obsessive methods that scare me, Pippo, they scare me».