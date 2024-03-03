Murder Giulia Cecchettin, the father at Fazio's to present his book

Gino Cecchettin returns as a guest of Fabio Fazio on “Che tempo che fa” Sunday 3 March on Nove and streaming on discovery+. After his daughter's honorary degree in biomedical engineering, Gino Cecchettin talks about his book “Dear Giulia. What I learned from my daughter” (Rizzoli)a long letter-appeal co-written with Marco Franzoso dedicated to his 23-year-old daughter, Giulia Cecchettin, killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

Today in the main Italian newspapers there are previews with extracts from the book, out Tuesday 5 March. “In these first terrible days, every now and then, in the evening, after Davide and Elena have gone to bed, I find myself on the sofa, motionless, staring at the television turned off in front of me. Pain asks me the question I can't answer: why? I can't find an answer that appeases and consoles me”, we read for example in La Stampa.

It's still: “Silencing anger and making sense of pain with that quiet grace of yours that you infused into all things. I want to learn this grace from you. I want to treasure it, it must become my lighthouse, my light in this darkness. I find the strength to resist and fight only if I can bring back to life the beauty you have given me with your innate simplicity. How much joy you have brought to this house since the day you arrived.”

In Repubblica, however, we read another passage: “Now that we can see things better, the time has come to build an alliance between the sexes, rather than consolidate the abuse of one over the other. We must aim for a culture of reconciliation rather than to that of the ransom. I start from myself. I feel called into question, as a man, male. And I want to start by answering the question: how can I, precisely as a man, change or, indeed, improve things?”