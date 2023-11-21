Giulia Cecchettin was stabbed 150 meters from her home in Vigonovothen ended up in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, where the scene captured by a video surveillance camera shows his last moments of life. This is what the investigations reconstruct and is written in the precautionary custody order against her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, arrested in Germany for murder, signed by the investigating judge of Venice Benedetta Vitolo.

The device explains how the hypothesis is that once the former couple stops in the car park in via Aldo Moro in Vigonovo, “150 meters” from the Checchettin house, Giulia is attacked by Filippo “probably using a knife”, but the death would have occurred in the industrial areawhen the boy violently pushes her to the ground and the 22-year-old student hits her head.

For the investigators, the adhesive tapeseized by the police next to the visible trace of blood found in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, it was “applied” by Filippo Turetta “probably to prevent her from screaming”. Giulia, stabbed in the car park 150 meters from home, was then forced to stay next to Filippo in the car which headed towards the Fossò industrial area where the young student was killed.

The last moments of Giulia’s life

In the judge’s order, which reconstructs what happened, it is reported that a witness spoke of an argument around 11.15pm on that Saturday 11 November and of a female voice screaming ‘you hurt me’ repeatedly asking for help. A argument occurred in the parking lot which is “about 150 meters” from the victim’s home and where the police found “numerous traces of blood” and a “kitchen knife”, 21 centimeters long.

Here Giulia, the investigators are certain, is stabbed and blocked – hence the accusation of kidnapping – because from the first to the second attack in the industrial area of ​​Fossò “it is reasonable to believe” that “she was deprived of freedom of movement in car from Turetta” – at present it is not possible to establish whether with violence or threats – given that she was heard screaming for help and it is therefore “absolutely unlikely” that she continued her last journey in the car with Filippo.

The 22-year-old, whose traces are lost in that car park, ‘reappears’ in frames recorded by the video surveillance system of a factory in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, a journey of just a few minutes by car. The images show the small figure running away from his attacker “before being caught, thrown to the ground and attacked again” even with kicks. The disparity of forces on the field is evident: Giulia is tiny – 1.60 meters tall compared to Filippo’s 188 centimeters – she is immediately reached and pushed “with force”: she falls violently to the ground, near the pavement, “and after a few moments she doesn’t give sign to move.”

The 22-year-old takes the body, loads it into the car and begins the escape to the Piancavallo area, in the province of Pordenone, where in a rocky ravine not far from the Pian delle More road the ex-boyfriend disposes of Giulia’s body. The first results of the autopsy reveal all the details of the horror: “Multiple blows” inflicted with the knife on the head and also on the face, Giulia’s “attempt to defend herself” and then the fracture of her head when she hits the asphalt forcefullythe abrasions on her arms and knees probably caused when she was dragged and put in the trunk, then thrown down a cliff over one hundred kilometers from home.

“Filippo can kill other women, a crazy act after a normal life”

According to the ordinance Turetta must stay in prison because he could kill other women. “With this attack on several occasions and of unprecedented ferocity against his young girlfriend, who is about to graduate, he demonstrated a total inability to control himself”, she reads. Elements suitable “to base a judgment of extreme danger and raise alarm” given that “feminicides are the order of the day”. The young man appears “unpredictable, because after having led a life characterized by apparent normality, he suddenly carried out this crazy and reckless act”, is highlighted in the provision.