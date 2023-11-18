Giulia Cecchettin, Schlein’s appeal to Meloni: “Let’s stop this massacre of women together”

Today the body of Giulia Cecchettinthe girl who disappeared last Saturday together with her ex-boyfriend Philip Turetta, still on the run and wanted by both the Italian and Austrian police forces. The Democratic secretary intervened in the case Elly Schlein who commented as follows: “We cling to the unimaginable pain of Giulia Cecchettin’s family and loved ones. A tragic and brutal femicide, a life violently torn away by her murderer, who we hope will be found as soon as possible to answer for it before justice”.

But that is not all. Schlein then drew attention to the importance of violence prevention, which starts – above all – from school. “But for justice to truly be done, for Giulia Cecchettin and for all the other women killed by male violence, this is not enough. And pain and indignation are not enough. We cannot continue to witness this massacre day after day. Enough is enough The toxic culture of patriarchy and oppression has taken root even in the youngest”, he declared.

“If we don’t take care of education in respect and affection right from school we will never stop this massacre. And it will never be enough to simply increase laws and punishments that occur after the violence already committed: education is needed, awareness is needed. If action is not already taken starting from schools and in culture to eradicate the violent and criminal idea of ​​control and possession over the body and on women’s lives, it will always be too late. One of the foundations of social coexistence is at stake. And we need action that sees the concrete commitment of everyone,” she underlined.

Here then is the appeal to Prime Minister Meloni. “In recent months and also in recent days, after the words of Paola CortellesiI turned to Prime Minister Meloni, and even today I say: at least on the fight against this massacre of women and girls – Schlein hoped – let’s leave the political conflict aside and let’s try to take the country a step forward. Repression is not enough if there is no prevention. Let us immediately approve a law in Parliament that introduces education in respect and affection in all schools in Italy.”

“I also address the other political forces, politics on this matter must not be reduced to repeated declarations and rituals. We can and must do more. We must stop this spiral of violence, it affects us all. And it concerns men first and foremost, because it cannot be a cry and commitment only of women fighting for their freedom. The problem of gender violence is a male problem. We need awareness to eradicate the patriarchal culture that permeates our society,” Schlein underlined. “Giulia Cecchettin should have graduated two days ago, she was prevented from doing so, her future was violently snatched away from her. It is profoundly unfair, and as long as women are less free, true freedom will not exist in this country”, concluded the dem secretary.

Cecchettin: Valditara in Schlein, ‘already working on a proposal for respect in schools’

The response from the Minister of Education and Merit arrived shortly Giuseppe Valditara. “I appreciate that the Honorable Schlein shares with us the idea of ​​teaching respect in schools against violence and chauvinist culture. We are already working on it. After consulting student associations, parents’ associations, trade unions, the psychologists’ association, the proposal is ready and will be officially presented in the next few days”.

A comment on the death of Giulia Cecchettin also came from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, always via social media. “I followed the updates on the case with apprehension and, until the end, I hoped for a different epilogue. The discovery of Giulia’s lifeless body is heartbreaking news. We sympathize with the pain of her family and all her loved ones. I I hope that full light will soon be shed on this inconceivable drama. Rest in peace.”

