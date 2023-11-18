Giulia Cecchettin, 22 years old, is just the latest name. She is the latest woman to appear in a long list of deaths killed at the hands of her partner or ex from the beginning of the year to today. Overall, the femicide threshold has exceeded 100 since the beginning of 2023.

According to the latest report from the Interior Ministry which weekly monitors crimes attributable to gender violence, from 1 January to 12 November 2023 “285 murders were recorded, with 102 female victims, of which 82 killed in the family/emotional context; of these, 53 died at the hands of their partner/ex-partner”.

“Analysing the murders of the period indicated above compared to the similar one last year, there is – we read in the report – an increase both in the number of events, which from 274 reach 285 (+4%), and in female victims , which went from 101 to 102 (+1%). The number of murders committed by a partner or ex-partner is increasing compared to the same period in 2022which from 56 becomes 58 (+4%), than that of the related female victimswhich went from 51 to 53 (+4%)”.

A long trail of blood that doesn’t tend to stop. The current year opened (January 4) with the femicide of Giulia Donato in Pontedecimo in Genoa: a shot was fired at the 23-year-old girl with a service pistol held by her ex Andrea Incorvaia who then, in turn, committed suicide. Also Martina Scialdone34 years old, was killed during the late evening of 13 January 2023 in Rome, in the Furio Camillo area, by a gunshot fired by her ex-partner Costantino Bonaiuti, 61 years old.

Only 16 years old: Jessica Malaj she was killed last May in Torremaggiore in the province of Foggia for having shielded her mother who was attacked by the other parent. Giulia Tramontano29 years old, seven months pregnant, was killed at the end of May with 37 stab wounds by Alessandro Impagnatiello, her boyfriend with a ‘double love life’.

And then the nurse again Rossella Nappini52 years old, massacred last September in Rome, with several stab wounds. Marisa Leo39 years old, killed in Marsala (6 September) by her ex-partner Angelo Reina, who had reported her for stalking in 2020. Anna Elisa Fontana48 years old, set on fire by her partner Onofrio Bronzolino, in the house that the two shared on the island of Pantelleria (Trapani). Concetta Marruocco killed by her husband Franco Panariello with 39 stab wounds on 14 October in Cerreto d’Esi (Ancona). Annalisa D’Auria32 years old, killed by her husband Agostino Annunziata in Rivoli (Turin) before the eyes of their 3-year-old daughter.

An infinite list that extends until the last hours when the lifeless body of Giulia Cecchettin, 22 years old, was found on the shores of Lake Barcis, in a gully between the reservoir and Piancavallo, in the Pordenone area. the traces from November 11th, the day she went out with her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, her peer. Still to be clarified are the contours of the story concerning Francesca Romeo, 67 years old, a doctor on duty at the medical guard of Santa Cristina d’Aspromonte (Reggio Calabria) killed by gunshots while she was in the car with her husband, who remained wound. No leads are ruled out.

(by Sibilla Bertollini)