Filippo Turetta will have to appear before the Court of Assizes of Venice on September 23rd. He will have to answer to the charge of aggravated voluntary homicide

The trial of Filippo TurettaI confess to having killed with 75 stab wounds the 22 year old ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettinwill start next September 23rd in front of the Assize Court of Venice. The judge will be Stefano Manduzio, the prosecution will be represented by the prosecutor Andrea Petroni and the defense by the defendant’s lawyer Giovanni Caruso. Filippo turetta, 22 years old, is accused of voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation, cruelty, brutality, treachery, kidnapping, concealment of a corpse and stalking.

The femicide of Giulia Cecchettin, killed at just 22 years old

He is the author of the femicide of his ex-girlfriendhis peer Giulia Cecchettin. On November 11, 2023, Turetta met the girl in a shopping center in Marghera, in the province of Venice, and, after a day spent together, he beaten, stabbed, loaded into a car and dumped off a cliff in Fossò, a Venetian municipality. He had never gotten over the separation from Cecchettin, he was obsessive and jealous towards her. He had even written her a message that said: “Either we graduate together or life is over for both of us”. After killing her, Turetta fled and was later captured on November 18 in Germany. At the moment, the 22-year-old is in the Verona prison.

The defense’s choices: no to the preliminary hearing and the expert report

The process will begin without the preliminary hearing stage. The defendant and his lawyer Caruso decided to renounce it following “a personal growth path of the very serious crime committed, and to the desire that justice take its course in as fast as possible and in the interest of all”. They also renounced the psychiatric assessment: “It is not the intention of the defense, nor of Filippo Turetta, contrary to what was announced without title and inappropriately by the media-judicial drum, to ask that the defendant be subjected to a psychiatric assessment”, explained the lawyer.

READ ALSO: Turetta, no to preliminary hearing? But he still risks life in prison