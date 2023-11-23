After the witness to the first attack on Giulia Cecchettin called 112, the Carabinieri did not intervene: investigation open

According to what was reported by theAdnkronosthe Venice prosecutor’s office is investigating the phone call from the witness to the first attack made by Filippo Turetta a Giulia Cecchettin, and above all on why the Carabinieri gazelle did not intervene. What is going on.

There dramatic sequence which led to the death of Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old university student about to graduate in Biomedical Engineering, was more or less rebuilt minute after minute.

Although it is hoped that the confession of Filippo Turetta, the ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping And aggravated voluntary homicide.

To help in the aforementioned reconstruction, in addition to the images taken by several cameras of video surveillance, there was one testimony very important from a neighbor of Giulia’s.

The man would in fact by chance witnessed the first phase of the attackthe one that occurred in the parking lot a few hundred meters away from the 22-year-old’s house.

The witness would have seen from afar a person throwing himself against another and would have heard the latter, lying on the ground, while he was asking for help and shouted “You hurt me”.

Marco Musumeci, this is the name of the witness, would have suffered called the Carabinierirecounting what he had witnessed, although he was unable to provide precise details.

He had in fact spoken of one dark colored machine, and of “a figure lying on the ground”. He hadn’t even been able to see it plate of the car.

Death of Giulia Cecchettin: why the Carabinieri didn’t intervene

It’s there though somethingregarding that phone call, which according to the Prosecutor’s Office needs to be clarified. The reason why, after the same report, no Carabinieri gazelle intervened on site.

Given the brevity of Filippo’s stop in that car park, no more than 5 minutes, it’s a lot likely than the military they wouldn’t arrive in time. But why didn’t they show up?

The Prosecutor’s Office will listen to the phone call carefully and will verify, with the necessary investigations, whether a patrol left after Musumeci’s phone call or not. And if he didn’t do it, he will try to understand the reasons.

The car park in question had then been examined carefully in the next days. And several clues of a struggle were found in it, such as Giulia’s bloodstains.