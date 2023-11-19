“I have the image of Giulia attached to the tree with her dolls. It’s not like Giulia will receive a degree, Giulia will receive her engineering degreebecause all she was missing was the defense of her thesis. He’s already a doctor, all that’s missing is the formality. They took away everything else from her: her life and the right to love.” She announced it the University Minister, Annamaria Berninispeaking at the Forza Italia meeting underway in Taormina.

“We are all Giulia. There are no laws that can change this attitude towards women. He (Filippo Turetta, ed.) didn’t want Giulia to take flight, he didn’t want her to do what he wasn’t able to do. Against violence we need education regarding women, it is no longer a criminal matter: we need a strengthening of prevention, rather than the sanctioning aspect”, the minister said again.