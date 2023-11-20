“Too many murders” of women are committed in the EU, “simply for the fact” that they are “women” and must therefore be committed “more sentences” against those who “prey” against the opposite sex. The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola says this, opening the plenary session in Strasbourg. “Nine days ago – recalls the Maltese politician – the disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old biomedical engineering student, was reported. Her lifeless body was found massacred near a lake in north-eastern Italy. there are many examples of abuse and murder of women in Europe, simply for being women.”

“It’s scary – he continues – it’s terrible and it’s completely unacceptable, so we reiterate that we need adequate protection frameworks. We need more sentences for those who prey on women, we must end the remaining institutional blindness to this epidemic. For women there are no more excuses: it is already too late. No words of comfort will ever bring a mother, daughter or sister back, but justice and responsibility are a small step for those left behind.”

“We must do more for women – she adds – so, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, let us recommit ourselves to do everything possible to prevent violence against women and girls in European countries. On Thursday the European Parliament will discuss in this House what it can do to address the issue,” he concludes.