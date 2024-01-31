Giulia Cecchettin: it's not just patriarchy

In collaboration with Out of Tested



Sometimes distance is needed to deal with complexity. The dramatic femicide of Giulia Cecchettin it immediately provoked a large emotional wave of reactions and positions taken and brought attention to the role of the dynamics of supremacy and control of men over women, typical of patriarchy, in cases of feminicide. When we talk about feminicides we are talking about those crimes in which women are killed for their role as women, as women, within emotional and often family relationships in which these very power dynamics explode. However, it should be remembered that every femicide, along with some recurring characteristics, has specific ingredients that cannot be ignored.

In this sense, in the killing of Giulia Cecchettin in my opinion the reference to patriarchy it is not enough to describe what happened and, indeed, if considered sufficient it risks losing sight of other important factors which must instead be observed, looked at and recognised. Which distance, both temporal and emotional, allows us to do better. For example, an element that I often see recurring – and which I found in this femicide – but which is little underlined has to do with the anger and pain linked to the sense of exclusion, of being cut off, of no longer being able to be part of the other person's life. Let's think about the cases we see told with “he didn't accept the separation” or “he wasn't resigned to the end of the story”. As I also read in the case of Filippo Turettathat exclusion seems to make it intolerable to be pushed away, thrown out of the life of the other who instead continues, in a normal situation, with a project of his own, like that of Giulia who continued her academic career.

In the case of Turettathen, there is a further step to sense of exclusion: in fact, I see what happens in many relationships between young people, in which one risks becoming the “parasite” of the other's life. “I am because I am with her”, she is thus an integral part of my perception of myself, of how I consider myself, she does not exist as “other than me”. If she leaves, she takes away a piece of me, a key element of my identity: it's like building a house next to someone else's house, with a shared wall, so if she leaves it's as if she takes away away a wall, causing my building to collapse. And this is experienced as unacceptable. Turetta took pride in Giulia's success, as an enrichment of his own identity, of his own value. Such an idea is the fruit of a profound and dramatic immaturity of the person, of the entire constitution of the sense of self.

A third element that deserves attention is the total inability to mentalize the pain that emerges in this case – as in many others – and must lead us to reflect: we live and continue to build every day a society that does not train us to make our own ache. On the contrary, it trains us to deny it or postpone it to others, in a way that I could define as paranoid. We protect our children beyond belief from any frustration And sufferingwe put ourselves in their place, we solve problems before they arise, as if we don't consider them capable of either self-consoling or managing the slightest frustration and they, loving children, become just that, as in the best self-fulfilling prophecy.

There tolerance of pain, frustration, seems to no longer belong to our culture. There is no space for it. We don't accept that pain concerns us, we don't consider it an ingredient of existence: it becomes easier, then, to take it out on who I believe is the source of that pain. If I eliminate those who cause it, I eliminate the pain. Obviously, having highlighted these aspects, which also recur in other similar episodes, does not exhaust the analysis of the emotions that can intervene in relationships between people and which can become violent and intolerable to the point that they then replace the mind's ability to produce solutions. rational.

Finally, one last consideration: I wondered why this case struck the imagination more than others, among the too many feminicides that we find ourselves counting. In addition to the elements that have already emerged in the debate (the role of Giulia's sister, Elena, in making the family's pain public; the fact that Giulia was about to graduate and was embarking on her adult life; the socio-cultural context of the family; the proximity of the date of November 25th) it must be said that we followed this story as if we were at the cinema. We followed the couple like in a movie, from the moment of their disappearance; their story has stirred fantasies and illusions, hypotheses and inferences.

With media coverage from livewe hoped to find Giulia alive, only to find ourselves even feeling a sense of disappointment when we discovered that Turetta, after the crime, he had not killed himself. This type of media coverage, widespread and detailed, minute by minute, which is increasingly reserved for cases of feminicide (which too often in narratives become real noirs, combining love and death as if we were in a novel) in addition to having no useful informative function, it risks being harmful.

The case of Giulia and the hope of many that Turetta had killed himself indicate how much confidence we have in murder as a solution. The continuous talking about these cases, stirring up the details of the history, of the relationship, of the past, risks making killings within relationships a harmonious practice, which do not create conflict, which no longer scandalise, and therefore a “normal” fact and understandable, to bring down all defensive and protection barriers. Let's talk about it, of course, but so that this is useful for understanding and ensuring that we have to talk about it less and less.